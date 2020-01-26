Smackdown ratings were technically down leading up to the Royal Rumble event however the show accomplished some new goals this week. The show averaged 2.4 million viewers and this was more than Fresh Off The Boat on ABC at 8:30 did as well as, Figure Skating on NBC. This is a huge success for FOX as Smackdown also did very well in the key demographic. Below are the rankings for broadcast television:

