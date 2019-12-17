For months Samoa Joe has been out injured and unable to compete in the ring. The WWE has had Joe on commentary for about a month and fans have loved every single moment of it. It was announced on the 12/16 episode of Raw that Rey Mysterio would defend his US Title against Seth Rollins on a taped version of the 12/23 show.



The match ends in DQ when the AOP interfere and attempt to put Mysterio through the announce table. Joe refuses to move and get's beat down by the AOP in the process. A fan in attendance tweeted the spoiler that you can see below:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What are your thoughts on the return and apparent face turn for Samoa Joe? Let me know on twitter @awesomephinatic and please listen to my weekly podcast RawViews on podbean and here on wrestlingnewsworld.