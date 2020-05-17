WNW Retro Review First Watch 1995 Royal Rumble

The show opens with a limo pulling up to the arena and in the limo is the host of the show Pamela Anderson.

Commentary: Vince McMahon & Jerry "The King" Lawler

WWF Intercontinental Championship: Razor Ramon vs Jeff Jarrett:

This is the opening contest of the night. Razor got a huge hometown pop. This was a great match with Jarrett dominating the match and having an earlier physiological advantage. Razor would sustain a knee injury and Roadie would hit him with a chop block for a count out victory. After the match, Jarrett would incite Razor and get the match restarted. The match would continue and it was a great match with Razor selling his leg injury and in the end, Jeff Jarrett wins the title.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Winner and NEW WWF Intercontinental Champion: Jeff Jarrett

We get a backstage interview with Pamela Anderson in her dressing room as she has been showered with gifts from all the wrestlers.

We now get a post-match interview with the new WWF Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett says that he doesn't have time for interviews and that he is going to see Pamela.

The Undertaker vs I.R.S.:

I.R.S. comes to the ring with Ted DiBiase but also without The Druids. This was a good match with Taker dominating most of the match until The Druids try to get involved but in the end, Undertaker wins the match. After the match, The Druids would attack Undertaker who would eventually clear the ring until King Kong Bundy shows up and goes face to face with Taker. I.R.S. would attack Paul Bearer and take the urn. Bundy would then put down Undertaker.

Winner: The Undertaker

Earlier in the night, Todd Pettengill attempts to interview both champion and challenger. Both guys are not really in a talkative mood as the match draws near.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

WWF Championship: Diesel vs Bret Hart:

Bret comes out to a huge pop. This was a great match. The story of this match is the challenger. The story goes that Bret Hart has had a new change of attitude and has become more aggressive since he lost the title. What started out as a great match turned into a complete mess at the end. Every dirty trick under the sun happened until the referee went down and the locker room spilled out leading to a brawl. The match was FINALLY and officially announced as a draw.

Winner: DRAW(Diesel still retains the WWF Championship)

After the match, the locker room tries to attack Diesel and Bret as it seems the locker room doesn’t want to face either man at Wrestlemania for the title.

We go to a backstage interview with The 1-2-3 Kid and Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly who are talking about their upcoming tag team title match coming up next.

WWF Tag Team Championship: Bam Bam Bigelow & Tatanka vs The 1-2-3 Kid & Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly:

Bam Bam & Tatanka have been dominating major of this match but Holly & Kid would get a few shots in from time to time. Both teams experienced some miscommunication but in the end, the Cinderella story continued and The 1-2-3 Kid & Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly win the vacated titles

Winners and NEW WWF Tag Team Champions: The 1-2-3 Kid & Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly

After the match Bam Bam Bigelow jaw jacks Lawrence Taylor and ends up pushing him down.

We hear from Shawn backstage and says he is going to single-handedly take out all the big men cause it's the year of The Heartbreak Kid.

We hear from Lex Luger and says that he is sick and tired of being a contender and wants to be a champion.

1995 WWF Royal Rumble:

Shawn Michaels (#1) & The British Bulldog (#2) start off the match.

Entrants:

Eli Blue (#3)

The Dumpster(#4)

Delray (#5)

Sione (#6)

Prichard (#7)

Doink (#8)

Kwang (#9)

Martel (#10)

Owen (#11)

Well (#12)

Luke (#13)

Jacob (#14)

Bundy (#15)

Mo (#16)

Mabel (#17)

Butch (#18)

Luger (#19)

Mantaur (#20)

Montoya (#21)

Godwinn (#22)

Billy (#23)

Bart (#24)

Dunn (#25)

Backlund (#26)

Murdoch (#27)

Bomb (#28)

Fatu (#29)

Crush (#30)

Eliminations:

The Gigolo Jimmy Delray

Owen

The Dumpster

Well

Martel

Prichard

Doink

Kwang

Sione

Eli

Luke

Jacob

Mo

Butch

Mabel

Backlund

Mantaur

Bart

Dunn

Bomb

Montoya

Fatu

Murdoch

Godwinn

Luger

Crush

Bulldog

Winner: Shawn Michaels

This was a really fast-paced match as they promoted it will be the fastest 30 minutes in pro wrestling. Bret Hart would come back out twice and attack both Owen Hart and Bob Backlund.

My Take:

Overall this was a good PPV I enjoyed the Rumble match itself and who doesn't love a Cinderella story. The WWF Championship match left a bad taste in my mouth and the Taker/I.R.S. match was ok. I'm just not a fan of matches not being thrown out after a blatant DQ or being restarted.