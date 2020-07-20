Vince opens the show and says that we will see the beatdown between Shawn Michaels and Psycho Sid, breaks down the card, and we hear from the WWF Tag Team Champions.



Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry "The King" Lawler

Adam Bomb v Tatanka:

Adam looks to lock up to start the match but Tatanka kicks him in the midsection and lays in the punches. Adam Bomb would fight back and slam down Tatanka and send him to the floor. Tatanka would slide back in and rake the face of Adam and club his back multiple times. Tatanka would shoot Bomb off the ropes but Adam would duck the clothesline and hit a jumping clothesline for a nearfall. Tatanka would fight back and send Adam into the corner and hit him with a chop then irish whips him into the other corner. Adam would fight back and hit a DDT for a nearfall. The finish of the match saw Adam Bomb make a comeback then the match would spill to the floor and end in a double countout.



My Take: This was a solid match and enjoyed it a lot. Adam Bomb really impressed me a lot here. The match ended in a double countout so I wonder where both guys go from here.



We then get some highlights from Wrestlemania XI

The Headshrinkers vs Mike Bell and Tony DeVito:

The bell rings for the match to begin and Mike Bell looks to the jump on The Headshrinkers and have collide into each other's heads. Fatu would think come back and take out both Bell and DeVito. Fatu would then continue the onslaught and have him on the ropes. Bell is able to fight back and get a bit of offense with a dropkick before being kicked in the back by Fatu's partner. Fatu tags out and they both headbutt Bell. The finish of the match saw Fatu tag back in and hit a top rope splash for the pin on DeVito.



My Take: This was just a squash match to build up The Headshrinkers after Fatu got a DQ earlier in the weekend. The commentary brought they could soon challenge for the tag titles.



We then hear from Jean-Piere LaFitte in a backstage promo



We are then shown what happened when the cameras went off the air last week and Pyscho Sid beating up Shawn Michaels.

Kama vs Scott Taylor:

They lock up and Kama takes down Taylor. Kama then rolls up Taylor for a nearfall. Kama then takes down Taylor again and Taylor is able to fight but for a bit with armdrags. Kama then fights back and punches the ribs of Taylor. Kama continues the onslaught and sends Taylor into the corner then hits a running knee. The finish of the match sees Kama lift up Taylor and hits a midair right punch leading to a Vader Bomb for the win.



My Take: This was not a great match and very boring to me. This was a squash to make Kama look strong.



We then get a recap of last week's WWF Women's Championship match and the mystery woman who attacked her after the match. Vince would tell us that Alundra Blayze would have to undergo Reconstructive Nose Surgery.



We then hear from Bret Hart, 1-2-3 Kid, and Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly who are ready to take on their opponent's



Vince then talks about the In Your House Sweepstakes.



Owen Hart, Yokozuna, and Hakushi vs Bret Hart, 1-2-3 Kid, and Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly:

Yokozuna and Bret Hart start off the match. They lock up with Yokozuna getting the advantage with headbutts then slamming Bret to the mat. Bret is able to fighr back with multiple punches to Yokozuna and tahs in Bob Holly. Holly picks up where Bret left off but Yokozuna is able to tag out to Hakushi. Hakushi is able to regain control for his team but Holly comes back with multiple armdrags. The finish of the match saw Bob Holly tag back in and with the help of Bret dropkicking Owen into a roll up pinning combination for the win.



My Take: This is the main event match of the night and it was a good match. I wasn't too crazy about it but still enjoyed it. This is my second time seeing Yokozuna in the ring after mania. The crowd chanted for Bret during the match and I was right there with them wanting Bret too so he can bring life back into this match. Overall it was an ok match.



As the show closes out Jerry "The King" Lawler announces 1-2-3 Kid and Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly vs Owen Hart and Yokozuna for the tag team titles



Results:

Adam Bomb vs Tatanka: Double Countout

The Headshrinkers vs Mike Bell and Tony DeVito: The Headshrinkers via Top Rope Splash

Kama vs Scott Taylor: Kama via Vader Bomb

Six Man Tag: Bret Hart, 1-2-3 Kid, and Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly via roll up