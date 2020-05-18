WNW Retro Review First Watch RAW January 23rd, 1995

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels

The show opens with Vince McMahon apologizing for the actions of Bam Bam Bigelow for attacking Lawrence Taylor who has been suspended without pay.

Vince introduces the winner of the 1995 WWF Royal Rumble and his cohost Shawn Michaels. Michaels says that he will walk out of Wrestlemania with Pamela Anderson and the WWF Championship.

1-2-3 Kid & Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly vs The Smoking Gunns (WWF Tag Team Championship):

This is the first title defense for the brand new tag team champions of 1-2-3 Kid & Bob Holly since winning the titles at the Royal Rumble. We got a sign of sportsmanship before the match began. After a solid tag team match that says the Gunns dominate the Kid and cut off the ring, the clock struck midnight for the 1-2-3 Kid & Bob Holly.

Winners and NEW WWF TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS: The Smoking Gunns

Post Match Interview:

After the match, we get a ringside interview with the former tag team champions. They said they are very disappointed with their performance. Vince says that it seems to be too much of an effort just 24 hours after winning the belts. The Kid is looking for the Gunns to give them a title shot next week since they did the same for them tonight. This was an ok interview and kind of dragged out too long.

Royal Rumble Report:

Todd Pettengill recapped the PPV.

Shawn Michaels says that he is a marked man and is now looking for a bodyguard

I.R.S. in Action:

I.R.S. comes down to the ring with the urn, the druids, and Ted DiBiase. During this match, we have Roddy Piper on the phone. Piper puts over the new generation and the Rumble. This was a squash match to rebuild the momentum of I.R.S. and I hated everything about this match from the squash to Roddy Piper being on the phone talking to Shawn and Vince during the match which was very distracting.

Winner: I.R.S.

WWF Week in Music:

Man Mountain Rock is a new superstar debuting soon and he says that he is going to take the WWF roster to school.

King's Court:

Jerry "The King" Lawler's guest this week is the brand new Intercontinental Champion, Jeff Jarrett. King says that Razor is probably rolling around in a wheelchair after the beating he got from Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett said he came to the Rumble to humiliate him and take his title and that's exactly what he did. Jarrett says that now he is coming for the WWF Championship and calls out Diesel. Jarrett predicts a submission victory. This was a great segment and it set up Diesel's next challenger for his title.

British Bulldog in Action:

British Bulldog vs Black Phantom. The match begins but Bulldog is distracted by telling Michaels that he cheated to win allowing the Phantom to take control. The British Bulldog picks up the win. This was another squash match. I can't believe that the Black Phantom was an actual thing.

Winner: British Bulldog

RAW NEXT WEEK:

King Kong Bundy vs Mabel (2 Man Battle Royal)

The 1-2-3 Kid & Bob Holly vs The Smoking Gunns (Tag Team Championship Rematch)

Kama's Debut

We didn't get to hear from Bam Bam Bigelow as they were experiencing technical difficulties.

My Take:

Overall, this what to expect from a post Big 4 PPV. We had a great title match and saw the crowning of new champions. We heard from the new Intercontinental Champion who is looking to add the WWF Championship to his collection. This was a solid episode