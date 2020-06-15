This is the 100th epiosde of RAW



Commentary: James E. Cornette & Vince McMahon



Cornette believes that Lawrence Taylor should give Bam Bam Bigelow an apology tonight.



We now go to prerecorded comments from Lex Luger.



Tatanka vs Lex Luger:

Before the match Tatanka says that he made a fool of him at SummerSlam and that he is going to show him the Native American way. It was a cat and mouse game to start the match with Tatanka having Luger cash him. Tatanka would take the advantage for a while before Luger would fight back only to be tossed out of the ring. During and after the break Tatanka was in control under Lex broke free of the bear hug. Tatanka would eventually turn his attention to Cheif Strongbow and destroy his headress leading to Strongbow laying in chops leading to Luger gaining control of the match. After the break Luger is still in control. Luger is too much for Tatanka. Tatanka gets counted out and Luger win.



Owen Hart vs Larry Santo:

This was an elongated squash match to make Owen look good. According to Cornette Owen Hart is looking for a tag team partner.



Lawrence Taylor Interview:

Vince McMahon states that according to the Daily News and USA Today that there will be a match between Bam Bam Bigelow and Lawrence Taylor at Wrestlemania. We then hear from Taylor who says that he was just at the rumble to have a good time and what Bam Bam did was childish and he will handle it in other ways. Bam Bam joins the Interview and says that he is more of a man than Taylor. Bam says he will be at the press conference tomorrow and asks him if he will be there and Taylor says he will.



Doink in Action:

This was a squash match as Doink would pick up the win with the Whoopie Cushion for the win.



We get a video package about Shawn Michaels and The British Bulldog building up to their match for next week.



Kama vs Ken Raper:

This was a squash match and during the match Kama was asking for more competition. Kama wins the match.



We get an interview from The British Bulldog who says that he will be taking a bit out of the heartbreak kid.



Todd Pettengill runs down what to expect from the Wrestlemania XI Press Conference



Results:

Tatanka vs Lex Luger: Lex Luger via Countout

Owen Hart vs Larry Santo: Owen via Sharpshooter

Doink in Action: Doink via Whoopie Cushion

Kama vs Ken Raper: Kama via STF



My Take:

This was a good show as we got to see the continuation of a feud from last year's SummerSlam. The matches this week were good. Not a fan of squashes and commentary talk over the ring announcer but what are you going to do when you only have an hour per show. For this to be the 100th epiosde of RAW they could've done a better job and put some effort into it but overall good show.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.



While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!