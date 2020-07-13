Vince opens the show and recaps all the big moments from Wrestlemania XI



Commentary: Vince McMahon and James E. Cornette



Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly vs Hakushi:

They lock up and Holly gets control with a sideheadlock and shoots him off and takes down Hakushi. They lock up again and this time Hakushi is in control but Holly gets right back up and slams down Hakushi. Holly takes control and works the wrist but Hakushi is able to push Holly into the corner and take control. During the match the newly crowned tag team champions make their way to ringside. The finish of the match saw Yokozuna trip up Holly leading to a senton from Hakushi for the win.



My Thoughts:

This was a solid match. It seems like Hakushi, Jim Cornette, and the tag champions are all working together now. I don't know how I feel about this stable yet but I'll give it time to flush out before I give my thoughts.



Wrestlemania XI Report:

Jim Ross has taken over for Todd Pettengill. Jim Ross would give us a recap of some of the big matches at the event. We hear comments from Bam Bam in the post Wrestlemania XI news conference. Bam Bam would stated that he doesn't know where he stands with the Million Dollar Corporation.



We head back to the ring for an in-ring interview with WWF Champion Diesel conducted by Vince McMahon. Diesel was asked if Shawn deserved a rematch and Diesel says he does. Diesel warns Shawn and says that Sid is not his friend.



The Allied Powers vs Well Dunn:

The British Bulldog and Stevie Dunn start the match. Smith takes down Dunn leading to Well coming into the ring and Luger disposing of him. Luger would officially tag into the match but Well Dunn would be able to turn the match around in their favor for a near fall. The finish of the match sees Smith irish whip Dunn out of the ring then lift Well for a Hart Attack as Luger picks up the win



My Thoughts:

This was a good tag team match. Nothing to exicting happened here. Well Dunn did fight with more of a purpose. The Allied Powers picked up the win like everyone knew they would.



All the celebrities from last night at Wrestlemania XI say that they had a great time at the event and says that the new generation rules.



Bull Nakano vs Alundra Blayze(WWF Women's Championship):

Before the bell was even rung. Bull Nakano gets the jump on Alundra and slams her to the mat and lays in the boot. Bull Nakano then goes to the second rope looking for a diving senton but Alundra ducks out of the way. Alundra then shoots her off the rope but Bull fights back with a clothesline. Nakano keeps the advantage with multiple clotheslines leading to a near fall. Bull then locks in a leg submission on Alundra Blayze. The finish of the match saw Alundra Blayze duck the moonsault and hit a German suplex with a bridge pinning combination for the win. After the match as Alundra was celebrating she would be attacked from behind by a new mystery woman.



My Thoughts:

This was a quick and solid women's match. These two showed that women belong on TV and that they can go in the ring.



Man on a Mission in Action:

Both teams are already in the ring as Man on a Mission jump their opponents before the bell rings and toss one of their opponents out of the ring. The finish of the match sees Mable hit a HUGE belly to belly for the win.



My Thoughts:

This was basically just a squash match to put over the newly heel turn team of Man on a Mission



Vince McMahon tells everyone how to win a house for free at the next PPV event In Your House.



We go back to the ring for an in-ring interview with Shawn Michaels conducted by Vince McMahon. Shawn Michaels accepts the rematch offer from Diesel earlier in the night. Shawn says that he doesn't need a bodyguard since Sid cost him the title. During the break Sid takes out Shawn and when we come back from break Diesel comes out to make the save to close the show.



Results:

Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly vs Hakushi: Hakushi via Senton

The Allied Powers vs Well Dunn: The Allied Powers via Hart Attack

Alundra Blayze vs Bull Nakano(WWF Women's Championship): Alundra Blayze via German Suplex

Man on a Mission in Action: Man on a Mission via Belly to Belly

