Commentary: Vince McMahon and James E. Cornette



Razor Ramon vs Henry Godwinn:

Godwinn gets a few pushes in then Razor slaps him and takes control of the wrist and arm. Godwinn would break free with a clothesline leading to a wheelbarrow slam. Godwinn would dominant the match. The crowd is FIRMLY behind The Bad Guy. Razor would come back and go for a backslide leading to a two count. The Roadie makes his way to the ring during the match allowing Godwinn to regain control. The 1-2-3 Kid would show up and take out The Roadie. Razor would recover and hit the Razor's Edge for the win.



After the match we get a ringside interview with Razor who is mad about the Intercontinental Championship situation. He believes that Bob will lock on the Chicken Wing and beat Jarrett leading to Bret vs Bob for the gold at Wrestlemania. Then he believes Bret will lock on the sharpshooter to win the gold. He believes that he will never get his rematch for the gold and says he's gotta do something about it.



We get a look back at the contract signing for the Intercontinental Championship from last week.



We get a promo video of what to expect next on WWF Sunday Night Slam.



James E. Cornette leaves to head to the back and prep The Heavenly Bodies for their title match later in the show.



We get a promo video to hype up Lawrence Taylor vs Bam Bam Bigelow at Wrestlemania. Then we get a recap of what happened on The Action Zone after Bam Bam won his match. He would mock Taylor and tackle Doink like he was on the gridiron.



Steve McMichael is introduced and makes his way to commentary and joins Vince McMahon.



King Kong Bundy vs Raven Clark & Adam Croomes:

King Kong Bundy has singled out Reggie White. Steve wonders why they don't have both guys in the match at the same time. Bundy is dominating this match. Vince tells McMichael that Kama has singled him out. Bundy picks up the win after hitting a running splash into the corner. After the match Kama comes to the ring and trash talks Steve McMichael and says at Wrestlemania he will beat him like the dog he is. Kama then throws a drink at Steve and all hell breaks loose and both guys begin to brawl and had to be held back by producers and guys from the back. Steve then tells Kama I'll see you at Wrestlemania.



Wrestlemania XI Report:

Match Card:

Diesel vs Shawn Michaels(WWF Championship)

We then hear from Shawn and Sid about the match. Michaels announces that Diesel will have a live interview with Vince McMahon next Sunday and they will be there to listen.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Razor Ramon vs Jeff Jarrett(WWF Intercontinental Championship)

Bret Hart vs Mr. Bob Backlund(I Quit Match)



Undertaker vs King Kong Bundy

We hear from Paul Bearer and Undertaker who say they will reclaim the urn and fill it with the soul of King Kong Bundy.



Lex Luger and The British Bulldog vs Jacob and Eli Blu



Celebrities:

Pamela Anderson(escorting Shawn Michaels)

Nicholas Turturro

Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Jennifer McCarthy



Smoking Gunns vs The Heavenly Bodies(WWF Tag Team Championship):

The Smoking Gunns are the crowd favorite and dominating the match. Vince says that Steve McMichael is in the locker room area still trying to call out Kama. After the break The Heavenly Bodies are in control of the match. They distract the referee but Bart tags in Billy. The referee didn't see the tag so he tells Billy to get out of the ring while The Heavenly Bodies double team Bart. Vince announces Bret vs Owen in a No Holds Barred Match next week. Bart gives Billy the hot tag and they hit their finisher but the referee is distracted with getting Bart out of the ring allowing Delray to hit a diving elbow to break up the pin. Billy is able to fight back and get a backslide pin for the win.



We get a video package about the WWF Superstars being at a "March Magic" charity event.



We get a video package hyping up Bret vs Owen in a No Holds Barred Match set for next week.



Vince and Cornette run down the card for Sunday Night Slam:

Lex Luger vs Tatanka(Steel Cage Match)

Interview with WWF Champion Diesel

Sione vs Bam Bam Bam Bigelow

Jeff Jarrett vs Mr. Bob Backlund(WWF Intercontinental Championship)



We hear prerecorded comments from Tatanka and Lex Luger to close the show



Results:

Razor Ramon vs Henry Godwinn: Razor Ramon via Razor's Edge

King Kong Bundy vs Raven Clark and Adam Croomes: King Kong Bundy via Running Splash

Smoking Gunns vs The Heavenly Bodies(WWF Tag Team Championship): Smoking Gunns via Backslide



My Take:

This was a solid show as we set two weeks out from Wrestlemania XI. Lots of build for Lawrence Taylor vs Bam Bam and Sunday Night Slam. My favorite match of this week has to be the tag title match. The Smoking Gunns have been defending the titles against all challengers and have become one of my favorites.

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.



While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!