WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Hell in a Cell Go Home Show 6.14.21

Today is Monday which means it must be Monday Night RAW. Last week’s edition of RAW saw new challengers crowned to the tag team titles and Shayna Baszler get chased and haunted by Lily.

Tonight is the go home show for Hell in a Cell. What is in store for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The Scottish Warrior vs. The Phenomenal One. Let’s go!

Drew McIntyre knows full well that he could run out of WWE Championship opportunities if he fails to defeat Bobby Lashley at WWE Hell in a Cell, but that won’t stop him from getting a tune-up this Monday when he goes one-on-one with Raw Tag Team Champion AJ Styles.

From “The All Mighty” WWE Champion and MVP to Styles’ colossal co-champion, Omos, there promises to be plenty of interested on-lookers for this battle of former WWE Champions.

Preview (via WWE) - It’s time to settle this … bro.

After weeks of battling back and forth in singles competition, The New Day are set to finally square off against RK-Bro in a huge tag team match on Raw.

Tensions clearly boiled over last week during the high-stakes Battle Royal which led to both teams being eliminated, and Kofi Kingston’s victory over Riddle later in the night only further escalated matters.

Which duo will come away with the win?

