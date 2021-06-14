WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 6.14.21

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 6.14.21

Author:
Publish date:

Today is Monday which means it must be Monday Night RAW. Last week’s edition of RAW saw new challengers crowned to the tag team titles and Shayna Baszler get chased and haunted by Lily. 

Tonight is the go home show for Hell in a Cell. What is in store for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

FA8F4A8E-0CBE-4C12-95DD-CB81F69B1281
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Scottish Warrior vs. The Phenomenal One. Let’s go!

Drew McIntyre knows full well that he could run out of WWE Championship opportunities if he fails to defeat Bobby Lashley at WWE Hell in a Cell, but that won’t stop him from getting a tune-up this Monday when he goes one-on-one with Raw Tag Team Champion AJ Styles.

From “The All Mighty” WWE Champion and MVP to Styles’ colossal co-champion, Omos, there promises to be plenty of interested on-lookers for this battle of former WWE Champions.

C7483DB4-F505-475E-A5AF-11E5A273121C
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - It’s time to settle this … bro.

After weeks of battling back and forth in singles competition, The New Day are set to finally square off against RK-Bro in a huge tag team match on Raw.

Tensions clearly boiled over last week during the high-stakes Battle Royal which led to both teams being eliminated, and Kofi Kingston’s victory over Riddle later in the night only further escalated matters.

Which duo will come away with the win?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

C7483DB4-F505-475E-A5AF-11E5A273121C
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Hell in a Cell Go Home Show 6.14.21

CDC73E03-29F4-4967-ABE7-9648863EBF6D
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW 12.18.95

nxt takeover IYH
WWE

Meg’s Weekly 5 (06-07-2021)

20210601_NXT_TakoverIYH_Match_5Man_FC_Tonight--22892ee614c0b1af5a051b68913610b5
LIVE Coverage

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 LIVE commentary and coverage w/ Kevin C. Sullivan

CBE6F78C-B214-489B-AFDF-7A516AD67F8B
WWE NXT

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House II Preview 6.13.21

561DA3FE-1731-40FD-B850-91496F8E5686
WWE

WNW Retro Review First In Your House 5: Seasons Beatings 12.17.21

meiko
WWE News

Meiko Satomura Wins NXT UK Women's Championship

Kenny A+ or F
AEW News

AEW's Champions Report Cards